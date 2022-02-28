Missing – Leia

Anyone with information should call 101.

Can you help our search to find Leia? The 43-year-old was last seen in the Hough-on-the-Hill area at around 6.15pm on Sunday, 27 February.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, with dark, thin hair in a bun.

Leia is believed to be wearing purple pyjamas, a beige dressing gown, and open-toed grey sliding shoes.

If you have seen her, or have any information that could help our search, please call 101 quoting Incident 401 of 27 February.

