Sadness as missing Grimsby man found dead
Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a man who was reported missing from the Marschapel area of Grimsby has tragically been found dead.
An appeal was issued to the community for help to find Tony. His surname was not provided.
Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers said in a statement: “We are saddened to report that Tony has been found deceased.
“We are preparing a file for the coroner and providing support to his family.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”