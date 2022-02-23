Sadness as missing Grimsby man found dead

Two entrepreneurs and philanthropists have each donated £1 million to the University of Lincoln’s Medical School, with the main building being named after them both as a result.

The Ross Foundation, founded by David Ross and Lincoln-raised Rob Lucas have both made a £1 million donation to the Lincoln Medical School to pledge their support to the work being done by the university.

In recognition of this generous act, the main building at the school, which saw its first students arrive at Lincolnshire’s hospitals this week, will now be named the Ross Lucas Medical Sciences Building.

The £21 million Lincoln Medical School was established as a partnership between both Nottingham and Lincoln universities, with a focus on advancing healthcare in rural settings.

The donation was made following more than a decade of support for the local area from Lincolnshire-born entrepreneur David Ross, co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, who has also supported Lincoln Cathedral and the Magna Carta Vault at Lincoln Castle in recent times.

To date, the Ross Foundation has issued nearly £27 million in grants to increase education, sports and arts access across the UK, including creating the David Ross Education Trust which operates 34 schools nationally, and 10 in Lincolnshire.

Rob Lucas is Lincoln-born and bred, having attended Eastgate, Westgate and Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School, while his wife Sara also attended LCHS and grew up in Nettleham.

David Ross, Chairman of the Ross Foundation, commented: “With their focus on increasing access to healthcare in rural communities, Lincoln Medical School is doing vital work, training the doctors of tomorrow to serve Greater Lincolnshire and beyond. My foundation is delighted to be supporting this work.”

Rob Lucas commented: “Sara and I benefitted from all Lincoln has to offer during our childhoods and it is a privilege for me to be able to give back to the community in which our parents still live by supporting such a vital project.”

Prof Neal Juster, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, added: “”The University’s new £21million medical school building is training future generations of doctors for our region’s hospitals.

“The University and the region are incredibly grateful to David Ross and Rob Lucas for their generous donation, and we are delighted to be naming the medical school building in their honour. We are committed as an organisation to continue as a force for good for Lincolnshire and beyond, and the new medical school is a very significant addition to this ambition.

“We are responding to local needs, like skills shortages in our NHS, and working hand-in-hand in genuine partnerships with employers and our communities to make positive impact on people’s lives.”