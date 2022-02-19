Most Lincolnshire Police officers say force morale is low

The Police Federation’s Pay and Morale Survey has been published, with over 90% of Lincolnshire officers reporting that government treatment had a negative impact on the mood of the force.

Police forces have been under intense scrutiny in recent times, with public trust at its lowest levels in many a year following the tragic case of Sarah Everard, who was raped and murdered by a then-serving Metropolitan Police officer while walking home alone in Clapham last year.

The findings were from The Police Federation’s annual Pay and Morale Survey, which reported that across the country just 14% of officers that took part in the survey said morale was high in the last year.

Public support has also been tested by the recent Downing Street party-gate investigations, and 94% of Lincolnshire Police respondents to the survey said government treatment had a negative impact on their morale.

As well as this, 59% of our county’s officers reported that their personal morale was low, while 91% felt the overall morale of the force was either low or very low.

Helen Stamp, chair of the Lincolnshire Police Federation, said: “Whilst we have elevated ourselves from the bottom three of the league table in relation to morale, it is apparent that within the force it remains a concern.

“It is clear from some of the key findings that there are factors outside of the force that are influencing this, including pay and remuneration, how the police are treated by government and how they are respected by the public.

“It is disappointing that members, and the federation, have been highlighting their ever increasing work loads over the past five years and nothing has been done to address this. It is clear that the membership want their voices to be heard.”

Lincolnshire officer response rates to the annual survey grew from recent years, which the Police Federation say is testament to officers wanting change and improvements in their line of work.

Helen Stamp continued: “The respondent rate for Lincolnshire was 43%. This has seen an increase from 38% in 2020 and 11% in 2019. The response rate nationally was 22% this year.

“We are hopeful that the findings of both this survey and Process Evolution will invoke some changes that will see our members being able to better serve the public by reducing the competing demands that are placed on them.

“As ever, we in the federation will do all that we can to support our members and will continue to highlight to the force the things that are impacting on them.”

The Lincolnite contacted Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, as well Chief Constable Chris Haward for a statement, but neither were available for comment.