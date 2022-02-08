Music legends and tribute acts performing at revamped The Drill in 2022

The Drill is preparing for a big year of live entertainment after another round of refurbishment at the iconic venue, announcing a series of exciting shows from the world of music.

Formerly Lincoln Drill Hall, the arts venue underwent a rebrand after being bought out by Lincoln College Group in May 2021. Since then, a refurbishment has been taking place for the newly named The Drill,

The curtain was raised at The Drill in December for the annual Christmas pantomime of Aladdin, put on by Jamie Marcus Productions, before closing again in January to allow for more improvement works on the site.

Initial works included a new front of house section, along with a transformed box office and revamped design with a new restaurant and bar called Limelight.

As well as this, new sound and lighting systems have been installed as part of the works, ahead of an exciting first few months back for The Drill, as it is set to welcome some of music’s most famous faces (or even those that act like those famous faces) in 2022.

A series of tribute acts replicating the likes of Blondie, Ramones, Prince and Stereophonics will perform at The Drill throughout the year, and the venue will also play host to the Lincoln Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival on Saturday, May 7.

There will also be appearances from music legends such as Wolfgang Flur from iconic electronic group Kraftwerk, Martin Kemp from Spandau Ballet, Clint Boon from Inspiral Carpets and even Bez from the Happy Mondays.

To see the full list of upcoming events, and to order tickets for them, visit The Drill website.