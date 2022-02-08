Neon Sheep to close Cornhill shop this week
It is understood it will reopen with a new name
Stationery and lifestyle brand Neon Sheep will close its shop in Lincoln’s Cornhill later this week.
The shop opened in the unit formerly occupied by Game at 9-12 Cornhill in September 2019, and at the time was the 15th UK store for the brand.
It will close at 6pm on Friday, February 11 and until this date there is a sale of at least 50% off.
Sources close to the situation said the store struggled to recover from COVID lockdowns.
It it not yet clear how staff at the Lincoln shop will be affected.
It is rumoured that the shop will be converted to become one of the sister company’s Mountain Warehouse stores.
The founder of Mountain Warehouse, Mark Neale, launched retail chain Neon Sheep back in 2017, which specialises in gifts accessories, stationery and homeware.
The Lincolnite contacted Neon Sheep for a statement of response.