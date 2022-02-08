Neon Sheep to close Cornhill shop this week

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, which won five illustrious awards last year, has revealed its first two limited edition creations of 2022 – and both are available this month.

Available until Friday, February 11, Marie-Jeanne’s Rose Gold Gin is a special edition of the distillery’s multi-award winning Marie-Jeanne’s Pink Gin that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Sparkling with edible golden flakes and packaged with pink tissue paper, heart confetti and candles, Rose Gold Gin is a dazzling twist on the famous pink gin, which won Gold in the World Gin Awards and won two Gin Guide Awards in 2021. The gin also comes with a specially curated Spotify playlist, designed to complement the fruity flavours and set a romantic atmosphere! The gin is available now from the South Ormsby Estate website.

Then, from February 15, the distillery launches another unique creation; Burrell’s Blood Orange Dry Gin. As with previous limited edition spirits from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, just 150 bottles of this rich, juicy gin will be available, with each one bottled, labelled and numbered by hand.

Head distiller, Tristan Jørgensen from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery said:

“After an incredible year in which we won a total of five awards, I’m thrilled to be launching two new creations for 2022. Our first is a fun and romantic twist on our award-winning Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin which makes it a perfect present for Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day. Then, hot on its heels, we’ll have Blood Orange; a dramatic, juicy gin with a golden colour that packs rich, citrus flavours and a delicious, zesty taste.

“I’ve had a lot of fun working on both of these and I can’t wait to share them, which is why we’re launching them both in February!

“The last time we launched a limited edition gin, we sold out in just six days which was incredible. I know a lot of people were disappointed to miss out though, so that’s why Rose Gold Gin will be time limited, rather than limited by number, so everyone has a chance to treat someone special with one of our limited edition bottles, right up until Valentine’s Day itself.

“Of course, the reason why we usually limit by number is because of the time and attention to detail needed to perfect the unique flavours of our more experimental creations. We make all our spirits in small batches in our hand-built copper still at South Ormsby Estate in the Lincolnshire Wolds, so we’re only producing 150 bottles of Blood Orange and once they’re gone, they’re gone! – Luckily, we’ll be back with even more exciting flavours, with five more limited editions set to launch later this year.”

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery gins are only available from the South Ormsby Estate website and from a small number of selected retailers in the Lincolnshire area. To view the full range of Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s products, and for more information, please visit www.southormsbyestate.co.uk/ products/distillery.