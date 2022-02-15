Nepalese takeaway coming to Lincoln’s Birchwood Shopping Centre
Namaste
A Nepalese takeaway will move into a former Lincoln laundrette after plans were approved this week.
Hemlal Sapkota’s plans to open a hot food takeaway in Unit 8 of the Birchwood Shopping Centre, on Jasmine Road, were given the green light by officers on Monday.
Proposals submitted to the council reveal the business name Namaste Gurkha, which has a restaurant in Feltham in the West of London.
Proposed changes to the property include adding equipment for a new kitchen, as well as putting up decorations.
The website for Namaste Gurkha describes it as a “landmark of outstanding culinary excellence, serving exotic, mouth-watering dishes in a pleasant and chic environment”.
The about me page on the website said: “Our ethos is to take the finest quality local produce, the freshest seasonal ingredients and the highest quality spices available to our experienced chefs, who then creatively combine and conjunct up exquisite dishes for our discording customers.”
“We strive to make your culinary experience a memorable out by creating an opportunity to experience a bond of new, inspired dishes that uniquely combine our chefs’ creativity and authenticity.
“We do not use artificial colourings or preservatives and all our food is served steaming hot into special boxes ready to collect or be delivered to your door.”