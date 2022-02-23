Ocean Colour Scene duo coming to Stamford for acoustic tour
In Lincolnshire this May
The lead singer and drummer of notable British rock band Ocean Colour Scene are hitting the road for a nationwide acoustic tour, stopping off in Lincolnshire along the way.
Ocean Colour Scene were one of the most prominent bands of the UK rock scene in the 1990s, with three top five albums and 17 top 40 singles, including legendary hits The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train.
The band performed to sell out crowds all over the country during their tour last year, and now lead singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison have announced they will be doing some stripped back acoustic sessions at intimate seated venues across the UK in 2022.
Billed as An Evening with Simon and Oscar of Ocean Colour Scene, the 25-date tour begins in Dundee on April 29 and will come to Stamford’s Corn Exchange on May 7, the day after the pair perform at The Palace in Newark.
Speaking about doing the acoustic shows, lead singer Simon said the performances would be: “A real tonic – a great chance to look the audience in the eye and interact with them on a more personal basis than ever before”.
Tickets are available directly from the venue box offices, as well as online service Ticketmaster.