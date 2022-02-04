Off-duty officer assists in detaining a murderer

A heroic off-duty police officer who helped apprehend a murderer has praised the speedy response of his colleagues who assisted him after he came across one of Lincolnshire’s most wanted men.

Pc Steve Denniss, was walking his dogs near the Hallington entrance at Hubbard’s Hill, Louth, on June 1st last year, when he saw a man stood next to a bench in a hooded top who was staring at a member of the public.

Pc Denniss immediately realised this man was Boulton, who was wanted for the murder of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren, aged 9, known as DJ. Both mum and her son sadly died after receiving stab wounds at their home in Louth the previous evening.

The off-duty officer began to let go of his dogs’ leads and approached Boulton, who responded by attacking him by kicking and punching him. Boulton then ran off and Pc Denniss chased him, calling an on-duty colleague for back-up at the same time. Boulton turned back on Pc Denniss, pulled out a knife and demanded his phone. It was at this moment, when the two men were facing off, that Boulton stabbed Pc Denniss in the leg. Thankfully, the injuries were minor and he was later treated by ambulance crews.

Despite his injury, Pc Denniss continued to chase Boulton before other officers arrived at Hubbard’s Hills and were guided towards Boulton’s location. Pc Denniss then assisted in clearing the public from the area for their safety.

Officers continued to pursue Boulton, before he was tasered and arrested.

Pc Denniss said: “I didn’t consider that I was putting my life at risk; I just saw one of the most dangerous offenders I have come across in my almost 20 years of policing and knew I had to do something.

“I really want to praise the firearms team and other officers who arrived within minutes, they were the ones who continued the foot chase and arrested Boulton a short time later at a near-by farm. It was all a massive team effort.

“This is a devastating incident in which a family have very sadly lost their loved ones, but I am pleased that I could help bring some justice to them.”

The team effort has been recognised within Lincolnshire Police and much praise given to Pc Denniss and the team that assisted.

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “My heartfelt condolences go to the family of Bethany and DJ. This was an horrific attack on a mum and her child, and I cannot imagine what they must be going through.

“Although we sadly cannot change what took place in this tragic case, I would like to thank Pc Denniss and the team that helped apprehend Boulton. I would also like to thank the investigation team, and the Crown Prosecution Service which has done a great job in bringing justice to the family.

“Pc Denniss put his life at risk to ensure this dangerous man was arrested. His commitment, professionalism and bravery is commended and he is a credit to our policing family.”