Over £4.7k raised in memory of much-loved RAF sergeant after sudden death

Over £4,700 has been raised as tributes flood in for a much-loved RAF Waddington aircraft technician who sadly died from a heart attack.

Sergeant Shaun Byrne, 42, worked as an aircraft technician as part of 8 Squadron, working on the E-3D Sentry. He had been involved with the Sentry for many years, as well as previously serving on 31 and 51 Squadrons when he worked with the Tornado GR4 and Rivet Joint respectively.

Shaun sadly died on Wednesday, January 19. He leaves behind his wife Nicola, his son and two stepchildren.

Friend and colleague Adam Wallace set up a GoFundMe page, with support from 8 Squadron personnel, to raise money towards a memorial bench and plaque.

He said: “His [Shaun’s] loving wife Nicola has suggested she would like an arbour bench with a plaque commemorating Shaun so there is somewhere their son can sit and remember his dad.

“I will leave this collection open as long as it takes to fund this and hopefully more. Thank you all!”

Adam added: “He [Shaun] is well known and well loved, not only on 8 Sqn but everywhere he has worked, especially within his 31 Sqn family.”

By the time of publication £4,757 had been raised – donations can be made online here.

A tribute from RAF Waddington and 8 Squadron said: “Shaun’s friends and colleagues will remember him for his unrelenting work ethic, his eagerness to help others and his infectious smile and laugh.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time. Blue Skies Sgt Byrne.”

In addition to the fundraiser for the memorial bench, Chief Tech Steven Nolan has started a fundraising effort for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports bereaved forces children and young people.

CT Nolan will cover 280,000 steps throughout February to raise money for the charity – make a donation here.