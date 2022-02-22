Police appeal for witnesses to Scunthorpe assault
Officers investigating a robbery are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It is reported that, at around 7:00pm on 10 February, a man was walking down Berkeley Street, Scunthorpe, when he was approached by two men on Frodingham Road.
The men followed him down Berkeley Street and assaulted him in an alleyway and stole his mobile phone.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out and we are now interested in hearing from anyone who may have information or witnesses the incident.
We are particularly keen to speak to a woman who is believed to have shouted at the attackers to stop.
If you can help with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 16/23843/22.