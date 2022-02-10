Police investigate sexual assault incident in Goole
In the early hours of Sunday, February 6, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in the Swinefleet Road area of Goole.
While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we’d like to reassure the community that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated in Humberside, and we will do everything in our power to bring perpetrators to justice.”
Detective Inspector Richard Sage said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and we continue to support the woman as we conduct our enquiries.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything that might help to come forward. We are now specifically appealing for a person, captured on CCTV shortly before 1am near the Coop, to get in touch. They are shown on this grainy CCTV image wearing light trousers/jeans and a dark jacket.
“I want to make it clear that this person could be a potential witnesses and is not believed to be in any way involved in the incident.”
If you can help with our investigation please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/21932/22.