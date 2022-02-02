Poundland gets the keys to former New Look store

The New Look store in Grimsby has closed down, and it is set to soon be replaced by budget retailer Poundland.

New Look closed in Freshney Place on Sunday, January 30 after the landlords decided to end the lease agreement early.

The site will be occupied by Poundland in the coming months, as the budget store’s old building on Victoria Street was demolished to make way for the Top Town Market in Grimsby.

An exact opening date has not yet been confirmed, but Poundland are saying it should be ready in the spring, with an extended PEP&CO clothing range, as well as chilled and frozen food sections.

The move comes as Freshney Place was recently placed into receivership, with the struggling shopping centre now being placed into the hands of its lenders, but it will still remain open as usual.

A spokesperson for Poundland said: “Grimsby town centre is going through a major regeneration. As part of that, we’re preparing to move from our existing store in Victoria Street to a new unit in Freshney Place in the spring.

“Our new store will offer customers the amazing value they’ve come to expect and more. It will have an extended PEP&CO clothing and homeware range and will join the growing number of Poundland stores to offer chilled and frozen food. We’ll be announcing more details in the coming weeks.”