Prolific criminal handed 4-year jail sentence

A ‘prolific’ thief has been sentenced to 4-years behind bars after being charged with burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, assault and criminal damage.

James Finley (39) of Crosby Mews, Scunthorpe was sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 24 February).

The court was told how in October last year (2021) Finley stole a car from a house in Scunthorpe and later broke into another property.

Whilst inside the second property he took a number of valuable items but was then disturbed by the property owners.

As Finley attempted to flee the scene he was detained by the residents, and he subsequently assaulted a woman whilst officers arrived.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Johnson leading the investigation said: “This is great result and I’m glad that Finley is now behind bars where he belongs.

“Theft and burglary are serious offences, and we will continue do everything we can to cause disruption to criminals who think it is okay to carry out crimes of this nature.

“We would still encourage residents to take precautions to ensure their home remains safe. Many homes are left unsecured with doors and windows left open or unlocked. This is sadly easy access for an opportunist thief.

“Make sure your doors and windows are closed and locked when you’re not in the room, we would also recommend burglar alarms and security lighting. It may be expensive, but they are very effective deterrents and can bring down your insurance costs”.