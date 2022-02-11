Public order offence on Lincoln High Street
Do you know this man?
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following a public order offence in Lincoln.
At around 10pm on Wednesday 9 February, we received reports of an altercation involving three males outside Walkabout on the High Street.
As part of our enquiries, we are keen to speak to the man in the image. He is described as a white male of medium build and is believed to be aged between 18-21 years old. He has unkept short dark blonde/ginger hair and a short ginger beard.
He was wearing a dark fur-lined hooded coat and dark tracksuit bottoms with white detailing down the sides as well as dark shoes.
If you know who he is or have any other information that can assist, get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 461 of 9 February.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 461 of 9 February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 461 of 9 February