Recently converted five-bedroom barn on market in peaceful village near Market Rasen

The current owners have expressed their love for the house

A luxury five-bedroom barn conversion offering idyllic countryside views and traditional features has been listed on the housing market.

Stone House Manor is a recently converted barn development in an exclusive area, between Lincoln and Market Rasen, boasting more than 3,300 sq ft of versatile accommodation.

The property, in Owmby by Spital, has been marketed by Darren Beckett (powered by eXp UK) at a guide price of £700,000, and you can see the full listing here.

Inside the property there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a 26ft double height lounge, a mezzanine reading room and even a stunning balcony area outside one of the bedrooms.

A beautiful front courtyard area of the house. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

Outside you will find an enclosed front courtyard with a variety of brick outbuildings, a landscaped area suitable for multiple car parking spaces, and a large cabin in the back garden which is ideal for guests.

The current owners explained their love of the home, saying: “When we bought Stone House Manor we were spoilt with so many places where we love to sit and take in the surroundings.

“At the minute I am sat having a cup of tea on the balcony and the Red Arrows have given me my own fly by. We love sitting by the wood burner and waking up to the morning sun with the field views.”

The garden is private but also offers widespread views of the Lincolnshire countryside. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

Let’s take a closer look inside:

A beautiful lounge that is complimented with a wood burning stove. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

The open plan kitchen diner comes with bi-fold doors for rear garden access. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

A great spot to take in the scenery. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

The living room has a vaulted ceiling and stair access to a separate reading room. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

The cosy reading room has seating and a view of the great outdoors. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

The bedrooms are spacious and all come with upvc double glazed windows. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

There are five bedrooms spread across two floors. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

One of the four bathrooms at Stone House Manor. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

A gorgeous view from the balcony of one of the bedrooms. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

The property was converted in 2018. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

The cabin in the garden has ample seating space to welcome guests. | Photo: Christoph Gothorp

