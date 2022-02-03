Road closures for six weeks of works on Lincoln’s Rookery Lane
The road will be completely resurfaced
Daytime and overnight road closures will be put in place for up to six weeks later this month for a series of work to resurface the “deteriorating” Rookery Lane in Lincoln.
Works to resurface the whole of Rookery Lane will start on Monday, February 14.
The first section of the works (near the Newark Road/Rookery Lane shops) will be carried out overnight with a closure from 7pm to 6am, starting on February 14 for up to five nights. The road will remain reopen during the day.
The remaining sections will be carried out under a daytime road closure (8am to 6pm) until late March. The road will reopen at night and the footways will always remain open for residents.
The diversion route for both closures will be via the A1434 Newark Road/B1190 Doddington Road/A1192 Tritton Road/Moorland Avenue, and vice versa.
The total programme of works is expected to last for up to six weeks, Monday to Friday, subject to suitable weather.
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The road surface along Rookery Lane is deteriorating, so we’re taking the opportunity to completely resurface it.
“This will involve removing the current carriageway and replacing it with 1,700 tonnes of tarmac and stone.
“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining access for residents throughout the scheme where it’s safe to do so.
“Once finished, these improvements will make travelling through the area much safer and more comfortable for all road users.”