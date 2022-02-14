Rugby Report: Sykes double secures big away win for Lincoln

Ben Sykes crossed for two tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV made it back-to-back victories with an emphatic 33-0 win away against Ashbourne.

Lincoln went into the match in Derbyshire high on confidence after their 65-20 home victory over Newark in the league last time out.

The visitors were forced into an early change inside the opening 10 minutes. Matt Keeton suffered an eye injury and was replaced by Ben Crowe, who played out of position at tighthead prop and put in a fantastic performance.

Lincoln opened the scoring after 17 minutes when good interplay saw stand-in captain Jim Calveley dummy past one player and step through before passing the ball to Grant Cowe.

Cowe managed to offload the ball in the tackle to Sykes, who ran in for an unconverted try.

Lincoln stepped up their game in the second half with an excellent performance, with their man-of-the-match Harry Marks leading well at scrum-half.

The visitors increased their lead within seven minutes of the restart after a tap penalty just inside Ashbourne’s 22. The ball went through the hands to set up Cynyr Jones who slid in for a try in the corner, which Louie Cooke expertly converted from the edge.

Lincoln continued their dominant second-half performance with another try thanks to a great move through the hands that created an overlap. Cooke offloaded the ball to Josh Brown, who in turn set up his fellow forward Sykes to run in for a try. Cooke then successfully slotted over the conversion.

Tom Law, who was excellent on his full debut for Lincoln, caught a cross-field kick from Cooke to dive over for a try to secure a bonus point for the visitors. Cooke added the extras.

Lincoln completed a fine afternoon when quick ball out of the hands saw passes from Cooke and Josh White set up Dan Hill. Hill then powered through a few defenders and went over for a try, which Cooke converted.

Lincoln Under-18’s scrum-half Izzy Winter was recently called up to the NLD Under-18’s squad after a successful trial in Sleaford.

The 16-year-old will link up with the squad for a training session on February 20. She will be hoping to make her NLD debut in the match at Sleaford a month later on March 20.

Scunthorpe Women winger Ewa Jasek was also called up to the NLD Under-18’s squad.

Boston’s Tiana Wollaston and Kesteven duo Niamh and Beth were also selected in the squad.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Griffin and Jack Coles-Mapleston grabbed two tries apiece as Lincoln’s Under-14’s claimed an impressive 33-0 win at Belper in the NLD Cup.

Max Cartwright also scored a try for Lincoln, while Coles-Mapleston added four conversions.

Other results

In the Midlands Premier, an injury-hit Scunthorpe side battled hard before eventually going down to a 17-7 home defeat against Oundle.

Al Fagan crossed for Scunthorpe’s only try of the match, which was converted by Tom Alldridge.

In Midlands Two East (North), Market Rasen & Louth were also hit by issues of unavailability for their trip to Matlock.

Will Topper scored a try for the second successive match as the Lincolnshire side lost 53-5 in Derbyshire.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford battled hard and scored five tries but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to prevent a 46-25 home defeat against their rivals Oakham.

Gareth Ramsden grabbed two tries for Stamford, while Mike Kendall, Mike Allan, and Freddy Baxter-Durrant eaech scored one.

In Midlands Three East (North), Jack Palin grabbed two tries as second-placed Kesteven maintained their push for promotion with a 31-26 victory at Mansfield.

George Whinney, James Goodrich, and Ben Hall also scored tries for the hosts, while Liam Shields kicked three conversions.

Boston had several senior players missing for their trip to Ashfield and had four 18-year-olds in the starting line-up, including a first team debut for Thomas Lovely, but the visitors battled hard throughout in a 15-6 defeat.

Boston’s points came via two penalties from Wayne Harley.

Boston Ladies were awarded a home walkover after Deeping Devils Ladies conceded the match.

Grimsby’s injury-hit men’s 1st XV were left with no choice but to concede their Midlands Three East (North) match, so league leaders Mellish were awarded with a home walkover.

In Midlands Three East (South), Josh Lynch, Jack Berry and Tom Dixon scored two tries apiece as second-placed Bourne recorded an emphatic 43-6 home victory against Luton.

Ollie Cooke crossed for his first ever senior try for Bourne, while Sam Evison kicked four conversions.

Spalding also picked up an impressive win in the same division as they beat Northampton Mens Own 27-15.

Callum Lewis grabbed two tries for Spalding and Harry Cole and Gav Sharman each scored one.

Conall Mason kicked two conversions and one penalty to complete a great victory for the Lincolnshire side.

In Midlands Four East (North), Sleaford pushed visitors, and league leaders, Gainsborough all the way, before a late try secured a narrow 33-27 victory for the away side.

Logan Watt and Brad Beresford grabbed two tries apiece, while Ben Watson scored one for Gainsborough.

Tudor Roberts kicked four conversions, including after Watson’s match-winning try.

Joe Jones crossed for two tries for Sleaford and Simon Farmery scored one.

Captain Dan Mackie kicked three conversions and two penalties to secure a losing bonus point for Sleaford.

Two tries from Callum Williams helped Cleethorpes to a 31-23 home victory against bottom club Worksop.

Captain Ollie Nance, Lloyd Jones, and Alex Nabais also scored tries for Cleethorpes, while Joe Barker kicked three conversions.

In Midlands Four East (South), Stamford College Old Boys put in an excellent performance to secure an impressive 18-14 home victory against third-placed Northampton BBOB.

Sam Duncan and Dan Smith scored the tries for Stamford, while captain Haydn Johns kicked one conversion and two penalties.

Deepings’ 1st XV were without a match at the weekend, but their vets side – Deeping Dinosaurs – claimed a hard-fought 21-12 victory away against Peterborough Juggers.

Gary Ward and Paul Robinson both scored tries for the visitors, who were also awarded with a penalty try, while Steve Capper kicked two conversions.