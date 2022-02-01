Sainsbury’s Washingborough store plans divide opinion

Some are already objecting, whilst others welcome to news

“Good positive news” vs “It can’t and won’t happen”; Some of the responses to Sainsbury’s plans for a new supermarket in Washingborough near Lincoln show residents are at odds.

The supermarket chain recently said the application for a “sensitively designed scheme” will be submitted in the near future for a store, which will create 40 new jobs, on the corner of Lincoln Road and Ferry Lane.

The entrance to the 10,000 square foot store would be located on the B1190 Main Road/Lincoln Road, and it will also include an Argos Click and Collect Facility.

A formal application has yet to be submitted to North Kesteven District Council, but a ‘Screening Request’ has been added to the planning portal. This is to determine whether a future planning application must be accompanied by an Environmental Statement.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Property Director, previously said the supermarket chain welcome the local community’s views on the proposals “to help us deliver the best possible store” – people can add their comments online here by 5pm on February 14.

Local residents Mr and Mrs Craig have already submitted their objections to Sainsbury’s.

Mr Craig said: “It was a great disappointment to see that a supermarket has been allocated to the area adjacent to Ferry Lane, Washingborough. We have easy access to Lincoln and the local (Lincolnshire) Co-op shop is more than adequate as are the shops in Bardney, Heighington and Branston.

“Any employment opportunities will be small in relation to the number of problems the proposal will cause.”

He added: “Ferry Lane is a primary thoroughfare for walkers, dog walkers and cyclists as well as parking for other access to Water Rail Way and should be upgraded but not used as access to any proposed development on the current pasture land.

“The placement and access will cause further congestion between Church Hill and the B1190 which have become primary approach roads for the Eastern Bypass from Bardney, Heighington and Washingborough.

“The site, especially the proposed car park, will become a further focal point for the antisocial behaviour in the neighbourhood. Ferry Lane is regularly littered by young people parking and eating their take-aways whilst the Washingborough jetty is often used by intoxicated, drug using and poorly behaved youth.

“However, should the development be accepted one hopes that the roof has solar panels to enable renewable energy usage as there is already enough low-level particulate pollution through vehicle and wood fire usage in Washingborough.”

Jennie Sharpe is also against the plans and was among over 500 people to comment on the issue in the Facebook group ‘Washingborough/Heighington/Branston community group’.

She said: “It can’t and won’t happen. I understand some of the arguments. Yes, we probably need a small supermarket, but not there.

“We struggle enough to get out of our driveway as it is. The traffic has increased since the bypass was built. People drive round that corner like it’s just a bend not a roundabout.

“I don’t live in a big expensive house, I’m just a normal person living opposite a beautiful view in a village that I love. Don’t spoil it.”

Claire Bryant said: “I personally hate the idea of this. We are a rural village not a town. People choose to live here for a reason. We take the hit that we don’t have the big shops on our doorstep, but that’s a choice you make.

“Sainsbury’s will bang on about sustainability, but will they really buy local fresh produce of veg, bread and meat? Of course they won’t.”

Jude Tring said: “This will turn Washingborough from having a village feel into just another suburb. Absolutely gutted about this. Especially since the new bypass means three supermarkets are now 10 minutes away.”

However, not everyone is against the idea. Carol Sallis said: “I think it’s a great idea especially as some of them in the village are elderly, and people who can’t drive can’t get to the big Sainsbury’s, so basically (it will be) very welcome.”

Paul Scigala said: “Good positive news. With the scale of developments going up, it is very much needed. The precinct is getting over crowded with limited parking, which will only get worse over time. Unfortunately, it will have a negative impact on some people which is sad, but it is called progression.”

Ashley Furneaux said: “It’s not going to be a full on supermarket when it’s only taking up half the field they propose to build it on, it’s about time the (Lincolnshire) Co-op had a bit of competition.

Robert Timmins said: “I don’t see this spoiling a beautiful village I see it adding to it. The land it’s proposed to be built on is currently used for cattle.

“The speed limit on that stretch of road is 30mph and there would be parking at the front with a new access road. It reminds me of the layout of the community centre and about the same size.”

Vicky Galbraith said: “When the bypass was announced, we weren’t all happy. It was going to change our views, cause disruption during the diversions and building.

“We didn’t know how it would affect traffic past our houses etc…. Now its here, the advantages far outweigh all that. This could prove to be a similar situation.”