Scouting for Girls to headline Normanby Hall’s Party in the Park
Grab your tickets in a Heartbeat from Friday!
Scouting For Girls will headline Normanby Hall’s Party in The Park this summer as the British pop rock band hit the road to celebrate their 15th anniversary, including in North Lincolnshire.
Joining Scouting For Girls will be local band Scrapyard Dogs, who will be performing much-loved pop, rock and indie anthems at the live show in the 300-acre country park on July 23, 2022. The Nineties Music Experience will also take to the stage with a set of 90s classics.
Tickets are already available for Normanby Premier Pass holders ahead of the general sale, which begins at 10am on Friday, February 18 – purchase tickets here.
Normanby Hall membership holders can buy tickets for £27.50 for adults and £15.50 per child. Tickets for non-members cost £32.50 per adult and £20.50 per child.
As well as the live music, visitors will also be able to enjoy a great range of street food and drink, and live entertainment.
Scouting for Girls shot to fame with the release of their self-entitled debut album in 2007. Their big hits including ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘It’s Not About You’, and ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’.
The band’s frontman Roy Stride said: “After the last couple of years, we just can’t wait to hit the road and put smiles back on people’s faces.
“Normanby Hall looks such an incredible venue, so it will be an extra-special night for us.
“We will be playing all our big hits and throw a few surprises into the mix – but one thing is for sure – we will be bringing the biggest and best party to the park. Bring your singing voices and we will see you down the front this summer.”
Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities – rural at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “After the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see The Party in the Park returning bigger and better than ever this summer.
“Scouting For Girls are a brilliant live band and I can’t think of a better setting to enjoy some great music locally than the award-winning Normanby Hall Country Park.”