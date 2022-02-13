Serious collision at Scremby
Did you witness the collision?
We are appealing for witnesses following serious RTC on the A158 Lowgate at Scremby.
Shortly after 6pm, we received reports of a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor, a silver Vauxhall Insignia and white Skoda Octavia.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Gunby roundabout was closed at 6:20pm and it remains closed at this time.
We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision.
We are particularly interested in hearing from the driver and/or passenger of a red people carrier vehicle, possibly a Citroen C3, who we believe may have witnessed the collision.
If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage available, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 312 of 12 February.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 312 of 12 February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 312 of 12 February