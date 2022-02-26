Serious collision on the A15 at Baston
Did you witness the collision?
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after reports of a road traffic collision on the A15 at Baston.
This happened at approximately 9pm on Tuesday 22 February and involved two motorbikes. One of the riders, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
To help with our enquiries, we are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision. We would also like to hear from you if you captured footage of the road surface along the A15 just after the layby at Baston before or after the collision.
If you have any other information that can assist our enquiries, get in touch.
- By calling 101, quoting incident 431 of 22 February.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 431 of 22 February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Reference: Incident 431 of 22 February