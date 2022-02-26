Serious collision on the A15 at Baston

Artwork created by a local artist and school children has been unveiled at Lincoln train station, shining a light on the wonderful history and heritage of our city.

A total of six designs have been placed next to platform five on the far end of the railway station, three of which were designed by local artist Mel Langton, and the other three were made by pupils in local schools in the city.

Students at The Priory Academy LSST and Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School, as well as the National Citizen Service and Lincoln City Foundation all used their imaginations to create the artwork for East Midlands Railway.

Designs of Lincoln Castle, the cathedral, Newport Arch and the LNER Stadium cover some of the city’s major landmarks, while one piece of art depicts the railway network and another reflects on our history of being the birthplace of the tank.

They were devised over several months, in a bid to brighten up that section of the train station and give railway passengers a reflection of Lincoln upon entering or leaving our city.

The various artwork was sponsored by East Midlands Railway, Community Rail Network and North Notts & Lincs Community Partnership, as well as Lincoln City Foundation and Bailgate Rotary Group.

This is far from the end for improvement works to this section of the station, though, with plans for six more pieces of art to be placed on the wall, as well as having planters placed in the gravel to add yet more colour.