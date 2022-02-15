Sexual assault at Wyndham Park in Grantham
Do you know this man?
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following an allegation of sexual assault in Grantham.
The incident occurred at Wyndham Park between 4am and 5am on Sunday 13 February.
We appreciate that the image provided is not the best quality, but we would like to speak to the man in the image as we believe he may have information that can assist in our enquiries.
If you know who he is or have any other information that can help us, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 76 of 13 February.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 76 of 13 February in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you.
If you are hurt and need medical attention, call 999 and ask for an ambulance or go to your local Accident and Emergency department.
Try not to be alone. See if a friend or someone you trust can be with you. Talk to someone about what has happened. In addition to this, or if you don’t feel like talking to a friend or family member yet, please consider contacting the sexual assault referral clinic Spring Lodge or Lincolnshire Rape Crisis.
To report any recent or non-recent incidents to us call 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. We have specially trained Officers to investigate and support you through the process.
Reference: Incident 76 13 February.