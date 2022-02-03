Six Lincoln shopfronts get £250k makeover funding

The project will bring the shops back to their former glory

A second phase of works to give shopfronts in the Cornhill area of Lincoln a much needed facelift can begin, thanks to a funding boost of more than £250,000.

City of Lincoln Council has been awarded the funding, totalling £262.901.40, in partnership with Historic England to restore six shopfronts on Sincil Street

The money will be put towards the cost of eligible works for 38-44 Sincil Street, estimated at £799,847, as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme.

In April 2020, City of Lincoln Council received a successful bid for funding of £1.68 million from Historic England, which has enabled a programme of historic building restorations designed to revitalise the area and uncover its rich history.

This includes plans to revitalise Lincoln’s historic shopfronts and bring them back to their former glory.

The first shopfronts to be restored are now complete and are located on 8-10 St Mary’s Street, with further works now taking place at 38-44 Sincil Street, some of which have been vacant for a number of years.

Ursula Lidbetter, CEO of Lincolnshire Co-op said: “We are delighted with the public reaction so far to the development of The Cornhill Quarter.

“This funding will allow us to continue our work in conserving the heritage of Sincil Street, which includes the buildings behind the shops that were built in the 1800s as back-to-back court housing.

“There are very few examples of these types of buildings still in existence in the country, so we are delighted they can be preserved as part of the restoration works.”

Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth and Historic Environment Advocate at City of Lincoln Council said: “There are many unique heritage aspects and locations within Lincoln that need to be preserved so that Lincoln’s special character is maintained, and that includes its shopfronts.

“This project will bring the buildings back to their original glory and help balance heritage townscape investment towards the northern end of Sincil Street connecting with the Central Market development.

“I look forward to seeing the completed works.”

David Walsh, Principal Advisor at Historic England added: “Heritage led regeneration in The Cornhill Quarter has shown the transformative effect investing in Lincoln’s historic buildings can have.

“We are delighted that funding from Lincoln’s High Street Heritage Action Zone will allow further restoration of historic shopfronts on Sincil Street.”