Skegness Town Hall put up for sale at just £600k
Civic centre seeking new lease of life
Skegness Town Hall is being put up for sale by East Lindsey District Council at the guide price of just £600,000.
The Town Hall on North Parade is part of a large listing by Lambert Smith Hampton, and suitable buyers are being asked to put in their offers by midday on Friday, April 29. View the full listing here.
The listing involves 20,508 sq ft of land which includes the Grade II listed office building of the town hall itself, as well as the residential dwelling The Lodge.
It is within a very close proximity of the Skegness seafront, situated between North Parade to the east and Park Avenue to the west, and would suit a variety of alternative uses.
It has been described as an exciting investment opportunity due to the huge amounts of tourism in Skegness. It is a sector estimated to be worth around £699 million, making it the fourth most popular tourist resort in the UK by visitor numbers.
The town hall was constructed in 1926 to the design of William Henry Ansell, built with red brick and stone dressings, and an extension from the second half of the 20th century adjoins the west side of the west pavilion.
It was converted to use as a town hall in 1964, and the rooms within the building have been largely been used as offices for East Lindsey District Council, adapted and modernised to fit purpose.
Anyone who is interested in submitting an offer for this listing should email [email protected] with the following information by 12pm on Friday, April 29:
- Full identity of the purchaser
- Proposed purchase price, clearly stated in figures and words
- Proof of funding and confirmation of any finance needed
- Basis of offer with all conditions stated
- Confirmation of proposed timescale for exchange of contacts and purchaser’s legal team