St Barnabas Hospice is second best charity to work for in UK

Lincolnshire’s St Barnabas Hospice has been ranked as the second best charity to work for in the whole country, according to the Best Companies league tables.

The ranking was given out by Best Companies, which awards accreditations based on unique scores generated from independent surveys, taken by people up and down the UK.

St Barnabas Hospice’s second place ranking means it has soared thirteen places in the league tables in the space of a year, placing the end of life charity as an ‘outstanding’ organisation to work for, for the second year in a row.

It was second only to YMCA Together in the charity rankings, as well as being the seventh best company to work for in the East Midlands, and the 27th best large company to work for in the UK, including all sectors and not just charities.

Established in 1982, St Barnabas Hospice has a workforce of 283 staff members, made up of 87% females and more than 40% of the staff have stayed with the team for longer than five years.

The survey also found 91% of staff agreed their team is fun and enjoyable to work with, while 78% agreed the experience they gain from their work is valuable for the future.

Lisa Phillips, associate director of people and education at the hospice, said: “We are over the moon to have achieved such fantastic rankings in this year’s Best Companies league tables, and these are a credit to the work we have done as a collective to ensure staff are looked after and listened to.

“We have just launched our workforce strategy and in particular we want to focus on our inclusion and diversity, our engagement and our wellbeing work streams. This is all going to help continue to make St Barnabas an outstanding place to work.

“Our workforce is at the heart of what we do, and ensuring they are happy, supported and engaged with their work is our utmost priority – it’s also something we enjoy doing too!”

St Barnabas Hospice is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and will be marking the occasion with a series of events, including the return of the Colour Dash at Lincolnshire Showground in May.