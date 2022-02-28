‘Stolen car’ seized by police as Bardney attempted murder probe continues

A suspected stolen vehicle has been recovered from a ditch in a Lincolnshire village as police continue to investigate an attempted murder of a man in Bardney.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called at 9pm on Saturday, February 26 to reports of an Audi S4 being stolen from a property on Knowles Way in Bardney.

Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man seriously injured at the address, having sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not thought to be life threatening, police said.

A local resident told The Lincolnite the vehicle, matching the registration plate issued in a previous police appeal, was found in a ditch behind her horse field around 14 miles away at Moorby on Monday. She said a local farmer then pulled it out before police arrived to recover it.

She said: “It has been very worrying. For such a quiet peaceful area where not a lot happens it’s quite a dramatic event. I’m just glad nobody else was hurt when the vehicle was left here. I am devastated for the person injured in Bardney and hope they will be able to recover from the trauma.”

Four men, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

Lincolnshire Police said: “The four men arrested in connection with our investigation have been released on conditional bail. The Audi S4, that was stolen during the incident, has been located and recovered from Highgate Lane, Moorby, Boston, today (Monday).”

Officers remained at the scene on Monday morning where there are signs of damage to the door of a property, as well as the remains of a previous police cordon.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the Audi S4 on Highgate Lane in Moorby on Monday, February 28. They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Knowles Way in Bardney at around 9pm on Saturday, February 26, who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 473 of February 26.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.