Storm Eunice blows over Forum sign while trees block several Lincolnshire roads

People are being advised to stay indoors and not travel

The windy conditions saw the sign at The Forum in North Hykeham blown over on Friday. | Photo: Submitted

Fallen trees have been blown down and blocked multiple roads in Lincolnshire as the county continues to feel the effects of Storm Eunice.

An amber weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office is expected to remain in place until 9pm tonight (February 18).

Lincolnshire Police also issued a list of road blockages in the county caused by fallen down trees.

A flood alert has been put in place for the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough after river levels rose at the Torksey river gauge.

By the time of publication, there are also flood alerts close listed as affecting Lincolnshire at the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall, and the North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea – see the latest flood alert information here.

