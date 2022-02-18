Storm Eunice blows over Forum sign while trees block several Lincolnshire roads
People are being advised to stay indoors and not travel
Fallen trees have been blown down and blocked multiple roads in Lincolnshire as the county continues to feel the effects of Storm Eunice.
An amber weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office is expected to remain in place until 9pm tonight (February 18).
Lincolnshire Police also issued a list of road blockages in the county caused by fallen down trees.
– B1168, RAVENS GATE, HOLBEACH
– MAREHAM LANE, SLEAFORD
– WOODHALL DRIVE, LINCOLN
– HAWTHORNE AVENUE, GAINSBOROUGH
– SPITAL TERRACE, GAINSBOROUGH
– B1395, CLAY BANK, SOUTH KYME
-A1175, MAIN ROAD, TALLINGTON
-NEW FEN DROVE, GEDNEY HILL, SPALDING
Reports of road blockages at above
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022
A46, MAIN ROAD, USSELBY
A6121, STAMFORD ROAD, LOUND, BOURNE
B1168, BOSTON ROAD NORTH, HOLBEACH
BRIDGE ROAD, SUTTON BRIDGE
GUANOCKGATE ROAD, SUTTON ST. EDMUND
More blockages.
Highways / Western Power aware of all issues
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022
– A17, WASHWAY ROAD, MOULTON SEAS END
– HIGH STREET, ROPSLEY
– A15, SLEAFORD ROAD, NOCTON HEATH
Further reports of road blockages either Trees / Wires or vehicles
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022
….and guess what? Thats right, another tree is laying down! This one is on Spital Terrace in Gainsborough. Traffic can pass according to our info. 🌬️🌳
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022
Northbound A1, COLSTERWORTH tree blocking slow lane – currently c. 4 miles of tailbacks.
Officers on scene & Highways on route
— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) February 18, 2022
A flood alert has been put in place for the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough after river levels rose at the Torksey river gauge.
By the time of publication, there are also flood alerts close listed as affecting Lincolnshire at the Humber estuary from Spurn Point to Winestead Outfall, and the North Sea coast at Withernsea, Easington and Kilnsea – see the latest flood alert information here.