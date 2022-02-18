Storm Eunice blows over Forum sign while trees block several Lincolnshire roads

Conservative candidate Marian Boyd has won the election for the vacant seat in Grimsby’s Park ward.

The jobs at the top of her to-do list are to reopen the cafe at People’s Park and improve the children’s playing areas.

The race was tighter than expected, with fewer than 140 votes separating first and second place.

Labour have declared the traditionally safe Tory ward is now a marginal seat.

The winner received fewer than 50 percent of the votes, with Labour and Liberal Democrats splitting a majority.

Councillor Boyd said: “Labour put on a good show. I’ve got to admit it was pretty close, but we worked very hard and I am delighted to have been elected.

“I’ve made an effort to speak to everyone I can during the campaign and listen to what they want.

“One of the things people have asked for which I am going to start working on is improving the activities and parks on offer for children.

“They particularly want a better surface for the play areas in People’s Park.

“We also need to find a tenant to reopen to cafe, as it’s such a major function in the park.

“We are lucky that the area is already a nice, clean, well-cared-for ward.

“There is also the big project across the town of creating better jobs and opportunities, and ensuring money is spent wisely.”

Mrs Boyd received 715 votes, just under half of the 1814 ballots cast, and was declared the winner shortly after midnight.

Labour’s Kevin Shutt came second with 578, narrowly followed by Liberal Democrat’s Ryan Aisthorpe receiving 478.

Dave Mitchell of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition received 70.

Marian Boyd will replace the late Councillor Debbie Woodward, who sadly died last year.

Overall turnout for the election was 21.2 per cent.

Labour candidate Kevin Shutt said: “I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I’ve really enjoyed the campaign, it was hard work, but we were very well received by local people.

“Park Ward is now a marginal seat contested by just two parties – Labour and the Conservatives. From that perspective we’ve travelled a long way.”