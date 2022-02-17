Tackling Burglary in Grimsby

As part of our continued commitment to tackle burglary across North East Lincolnshire, our Grimsby teams have been working hard to identify suspects and put them before the courts.

This resulted in four suspects being charged last month in connection with multiple reported offences across the town.

Detective Inspector Scott Miller, from the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime and one that often leaves victims shaken and distressed, even in their own homes.

“This is why we take all reports incredibly seriously, working hard to secure evidence and put suspects before the courts.

“Across the force we have specially trained officers and staff who investigate reports of burglary. They are experts in identifying any possible opportunities for evidence capture as well as looking at methods of offending and identifying patterns in reports.

“These skills are used to build up a bigger picture of offending in an area, enabling us to take action to prevent further offences and identify suspects.”

– Nathan Green, 30, of Arthur Street was charged on Friday 21 January with burglary as well two counts of criminal damage, six road traffic offences and conspiracy to steal. He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Saturday 22 January.

– Phillip Attwater, 36, of Hargrave Street, Grimsby, was charged on Monday 17 January with two counts of theft as well as four counts of fraud. He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday 18 January.

– Warren Cawley, 28, Elsenham Road, Grimsby was charged on Wednesday 5 January with three counts of burglary, four counts of theft, two counts of trespassing with intent to steal and two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle. He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates court on Wednesday 5 January.

– Nicholas Birkett, 52, of Carnforth Crescent, Grimsby was charged on Tuesday 4 January with burglary as well as 6 counts of attempted burglary. He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Wednesday 5 January.

Detective Inspector Miller continued: “If you are a victim of burglary, please report it to us so that we can carry out an investigation and do all we can to identify the person, or people, responsible and put them before the courts.”

You can report incidents by calling our non-emergency 101 line or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If there is an emergency or a crime in progress always call 999.

For more information about steps you can take to protect your property visit: https://www.humberside.police.uk/protect-your-home