Take a tour of newly revamped £1.4m Lincoln Castle Hill holiday home

It has been restored to an “exceptionally high standard”, say the agents
6 & 7 Castle Hill are in an enviable Lincoln location, and the building has again been listed on the market. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A renovated townhouse by Lincoln Castle previously rented out as an Airbnb has been relisted on the market as a six-bedroom hotel.

Overlooking Lincoln Castle, No 6 & 7 Castle Hill was listed for sale in 2020 for £725,000, and a year later it was advertised as a tourist rental for temporary stays on Airbnb.

The recently renovated building has now been listed by Pygott & Crone at a guide price of £1,425,000. See the full listing here.

A very scenic spot to live in. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Before becoming town houses, the building of 6 and 7 Castle Hill used to be home to antique dealers Hansford Antique and Furniture and Works of Art.

The accommodation is laid out over five floors, with specification including integrated WiFi, touch control mood lighting and underfloor heating.

A beautifully renovated property with plenty of traditional features maintained. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

It has an anticipated net income of £45,718 per annum, based on lettings to date, with potential to grow further, prompting the estate agents to consider the Grade II listed building a huge investment opportunity.

Inside number 6 is a sitting room, study, kitchen, utility, snug, two bedrooms, shower room and family bathroom, while number 7 boasts a lounge, cloakroom, kitchen, utility, snug, master bedroom with ensuite, as well as three further bedrooms and family bathroom.

This is what it looks like inside:

A wonderful listing in the heart of uphill Lincoln. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Built-in appliances offer a modern glimpse at the kitchen. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The master bedroom inside 7 Castle Hill. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Plenty of lounge space. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Two family bathrooms in the combined two properties. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

6 Castle Hill has two bedrooms. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

