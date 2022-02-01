4 hours ago

Teen missing from Grimsby

Adam is missing from Grimsby. | Photo: Humberside Police

Can you help us find missing 17-year-old Adam?

Adam went missing from Scartho yesterday and was last seen near to Heneage Road in Grimsby town centre at around 11:00am.

It is thought that Adam may have travelled to Hull.

Adam is described as 5’10” tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a grey or black jacket, a grey polo shirt and black trousers. He was carrying a grey Doncaster Rovers rucksack.

If you have seen Adam, or have any information that could help us find him, please call us on our non-emergency 101 line, quoting log 193 of 31 January.

