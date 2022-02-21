The best and worst recycling rates across Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire leading the way, South Holland among worst in country

North Lincolnshire is the only local authority in the county to record a recycling rate of more than 50%, according to a research study, with South Holland ranking close to the bottom of a national list.

Research conducted by Priority Direct looked into the recycling rates of all 338 local authorities in England, using data collected by DEFRA to rank them all from best to worst.

There are no areas in Lincolnshire to feature in either the top or bottom 10 places, with St Albans in Hertfordshire leading the way nationally at a rate of 64.2%, and Barrow-in-Furness bringing up the rear with an alarming 17.9%.

Across the country, recycling and waste is managed by local councils rather than through centralised laws, and the government will only set out target percentages for each authority.

The best local authority in Greater Lincolnshire for recycling rates is North Lincolnshire, which has an impressive rate of 51.9%, making it the 63rd highest ranked in the country.

The worst in the region is South Holland at 27.3%, which places it in 318th place out of all the 338 local authorities in England.

The full rankings of Greater Lincolnshire authorities is:

North Lincolnshire – 51.9%

North Kesteven – 43.1%

West Lindsey – 42%

South Kesteven – 40.4%

East Lindsey – 39.7%

North East Lincolnshire – 35.5%

Boston – 34.8%

Lincoln – 34.5%

South Holland – 27.3%

Across Lincolnshire there is a push towards proactive recycling, with an aim to introduce purple-lid recycling bins for dry paper and card to every household in the county by 2024.

So far two areas in the county have rolled out the separate recycling bins, with North Kesteven District Council and Boston Borough Council introducing them last year, and West Lindsey District Council is set to follow suit.

Shane Harrison, cleansing services officer at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are aware of these rates and are working with Lincolnshire County Council, as the disposal authority, to improve them where possible.

“One of the main projects we will be looking to introduce is the assessment of the contamination rates in our many communal 1100 litre bins. These are bins shared by up to ten households, where no one person is taking responsibility to remove any contamination.

“Apartment blocks use these bins and this type of accommodation is very popular as the city grows.

“Although, nationally, there are many recycling rates far lower than our own, we do aim to put further measures in place to ensure our rates increase.”

The Lincolnite has also contacted South Holland District Council, Boston Borough Council and North Lincolnshire Council for comment on the findings.