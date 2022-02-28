The Lincolnite Tries: The Botanist’s hanging pancake kebabs
Just in time for Pancake Day!
Pancake Day is crepe-ing up on us and The Botanist’s famous hanging pancake kebabs are in Lincoln for the first time, so The Lincolnite went to check them out.
After a two-year hiatus, and popular demand, the hanging pancake kebabs are back at New World Trading Company sites across the country, and people are already ‘flipping’ excited, especially in Lincoln where it hasn’t been available before this week.
The hanging pancake kebabs are priced at £6.95 each and there are two varieties to choose from – chocolate brownie served with a hot chocolate Curly Wurly sauce, and strawberry and marshmallows served with a lemon dripping sauce and candy floss.
With Pancake Day coming up on March 1, the hanging pancake kebabs will be available at The Botanist in Lincoln from now until the end of service on Wednesday, March 2.
Jonny Clamp, assistant general manager at The Botanist in Lincoln, told The Lincolnite: “We are absolutely chuffed they have returned. They are so popular in all our sites across the country that we didn’t want to miss out and we want our Lincoln customers to try them out.”