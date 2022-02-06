The Lincolnshire neighbourhoods a mile away and worlds apart

Residents from both areas on what it’s like to live there

Scartho Top and the Nunsthorpe are just a mile away, but they might as well be worlds apart.

One of the Grimsby neighbourhoods is rated amongst the most deprived areas in the country, with long-running anti-social behaviour problems.

The other is one of the borough’s most desirable places to live.

The two estates are not actually connected, even though they lie back to back – a sign of how far apart life is in them.

However, not everyone is satisfied with life in the “high status” Scartho neighbourhood, and residents still find plenty to like in the Nunny.

Nunsthorpe resident Jonathan Stead said: “It’s got a bad reputation, but it’s not a particularly bad area. It’s just seen better days.

“There’s a lack of opportunities for people, which leads to a lot of intergenerational aspirations.

“I don’t think it’s worse than any other part of Grimsby. It reflects the problems that go on everywhere.

“People get very attached to the Nunsthorpe – they don’t tend to move out.”

The area is sadly in the 10% most deprived areas of the country, according to government data which takes into account factors like income, health, crime and housing.

Police have attempted to clamp down on anti-social behaviour in the area over recent years, with signs still up warning that illegally-used motor vehicles will be seized without warning.

A Sutcliffe Avenue resident said: “There are a minority that cause problems for everyone else, with kids shouting, spitting and swearing.

“It used to be more of a problem though, you don’t see it a great deal lately.”

A local woman added: “I really like it, I’ve lived here my whole life and don’t want to move.”

Just a mile down the road lies Scartho Top, a much newer estate of modern suburban homes which government data says is one of the best places to live.

However, the wide, sweeping roads which are so attractive to house-buyers have become a rat run, and the single access point onto Scartho Road is often congested.

Mr and Mrs Henrick of Heimdal Road have seen lots of changes on the new estate.

“We have been here since 1997. We wanted a newer building, and the whole area was new then,” Mrs Henrick said.

“It’s changed so much – when we first moved in, the other side of the road was all fields. Now it’s been filled with houses.

“It’s so built up now you have a job getting out of the junction onto Scartho Road. We’ve been told there’s a new road going to be built, but we don’t know when.

“They’ve talked about building a new school as well, and they’re finally getting a move on with the supermarket down the road.”

There’s plenty of peace and quiet for those looking for a more tranquil setting.

“It’s a lovely neighbourhood, and doesn’t really come alive until 5pm,” she added.

“There’s only occasional trouble with lads – certainly nothing serious.”

Traffic problems were also a concern to another resident.

“We really need traffic calming measures on Matthew Telford Park – this must be the only area in North East Lincolnshire without them,” he said.

“There have been four accidents on that road recently.

“Hopefully the new supermarket will slow them down.”

Another man said: “It’s quite an unfriendly estate. It may be high status, but people don’t know each other.

“It’s not a great community.”