Theft of BT cable – Scredington
Residents have been left without landline and fibre since it was taken.
We are appealing for witnesses following the theft of 1,000mt of copper cable from Mareham Lane in Scredington, south of Sleaford.
The cable belonged to BT and its theft has left residents in the village without landline and fibre since it was taken.
The theft happened at around 8.30pm on January 27.
We have now opened an investigation and would like to ask anyone with any information about this incident, or who may have witnessed it, to come forward.
The offenders may have been along the side of the road while they stole the cables, and they may have had a van working at night in a remote location.
We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, as well as any information about vans carrying large amounts of cable in the surrounding area. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our enquiries.
Officers are now undertaking extra visible patrols overnight in a number of rural locations.
If you can assist with our investigation or have dasham footage, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 170 of 28 January.
- By emailing [email protected] don’t forget to include incident 170 of 28 January in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 170 of 28 January