Two men arrested following drugs warrants
On Friday 25 February two men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the production of Class B drugs and money laundering following three warrants.
Officers searched properties in Halsham, Barndolby le beck, and East Hull and discovered approximately £22,400 in cash, an estimated £80,000 worth of jewellery, electrical items and a small quantity of class B drugs.
Both men, aged 37 have both been released under investigation whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry
Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
