Two men arrested following drugs warrants

A BMW driver has denied causing the death of a 76-year-old woman by dangerous driving following a two-car crash on the A16, Lincoln Crown Court heard today.

Billy Kinsella, 37, of Hook Road, Goole, was arrested following a collision involving a BMW 420 and a Toyota Yaris on the A16 between Algarkirk and Kirton roundabouts on Friday, January 28.

Linda Harris, 76, the front seat passenger in the Yaris, died at the scene.

The driver of the Yaris, Patricia Donachie, 72, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mr Kinsella this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he denied a charge of causing the death of Mrs Harris by dangerous driving on January 28.

He also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of causing serious injury to Mrs Donachie while driving dangerously on the same date.

Jon Dee, prosecuting, told the court Mrs Donachie was still in intensive care and said there would be an update on her condition before Kinsella’s trial.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on July 25.

The trial is expected to last up to four days.

Mr Kinsella, who appeared in court by video-link from prison, was remanded back into custody.

The case will next be listed for a pre-trial review on June 24.