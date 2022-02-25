Two sentenced to combined total of 6.5 years for burglary

Two people have been sentenced today, Friday 25 February, for two burglaries which happened in the Grimsby and Cleethorpes areas in the September of 2021.

Marcus Blackham (21), of Peaks Lane in Grimsby, and Brandon Dable (18), of Grafton Street in Grimsby, have been sentenced to a combined 6.5 years behind bars for the residential burglaries.

The pair appeared at Grimsby Crown Court today.

On 9 September 2021, the pair entered an elderly victim’s home in Grimsby during the evening before visiting another property, in Cleethorpes. They smashed through a window and stole car keys and a vehicle from an elderly victim’s home.

Detective Sergeant Dharm Chatha said: “I am pleased to see that these two men have been sentenced for their crimes.

“I hope that their time in prison will allow for them to reflect on the impact that these crimes have on their victims.

“It’s important for us that everyone feels safe if their own communities, and especially in their own homes.

“We are committed to investigating burglaries robustly to take offenders off the streets.”