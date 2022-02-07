Witness appeal after man assaulted by duo in Grimsby
Officers are investigating a reported assault on Heneage Road, Grimsby are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
The alleged attack occurred shortly before 1am on Sunday, February 6 when a man and a woman are said to have approached a man from behind before assaulting him, leaving him with multiple injuries.
The male suspect is described as white, around 31-years-old, 5ft 11ins tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark coat with grey/beige tracksuit bottoms and was riding a motorbike.
The female is said to be white, in her late 20s/early 30s, 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a green cagoule style coat.
Investigations into the assault have been underway and as part of this officers ae appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist, to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 16/21921/22.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.