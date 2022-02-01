Witnesses sought after schoolgirl injured

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on Parklands Avenue, Humberston, between 7:50am and 8:05am on Thursday 27 January.

It is reported that a car was in collision with a pushbike at the junction of Parklands Avenue and Humberston Avenue.

As a result, a girl suffered serious injuries to her hip and knee.

The girl was wearing a black coat, black school clothes, a blue helmet, and carrying a black school bag, and was riding a black pushbike with orange and blue decals.

It is believed she was helped at the scene by a man and a woman.

We would like to speak to the man and woman, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV of the area. If you can help, you can call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 217 of 30 January.