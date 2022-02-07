Woman abused by deputy headteacher says indecent assaults have “ruined” her life

A victim who suffered years of abuse at the hands of her deputy headteacher says it has “ruined” her life.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was abused by Stubton Hall School deputy headteacher, David Taylor, in the 1990s, with the ordeal starting when she was just aged 12.

Her evidence recently helped to jail Taylor for more than 19 years for a string of rapes and indecent assaults all carried out while he worked at the school near Grantham.

As more than 20 victims mount a civil lawsuit against Lincolnshire County Council, one abuse survivor has spoken out about how she now struggles to get close to other people.

She said: “I’ve got anxiety , depression, it’s messed my relationships up with people… he’s just ruined it.

“I just want to live my life now and think I don’t have to worry about it.

“I know I’m going to have to with some bits, I just want justice for everybody.”