Appeal for witnesses to racially aggravated incident and sexual assault in Grantham
Police want help in identify the people involved
We are appealing for witnesses following an altercation involving a group of five young men, an elderly gentleman, and a woman in her late teens.
We were called to reports that an elderly gentleman, described as Asian, had been racially abused at the railway bridge in Gonerby Road in Grantham at around 6.45pm last night (Thursday 24 March).
The group allegedly accosting the man are described as possibly aged between 15 and 20-years-old, and two of them were on pushbikes.
A woman intervened to help the man, and one member of the group is alleged to have sexually assaulted her. She moved away and was pursued a short distance.
The group were last seen near the tennis club and the children’s play area.
We are treating this report with the utmost importance would like your help in identifying the people involved. This is a busy public road, and we are hopeful that someone may have captured either of the incidents, or the group, on dashcam or with a mobile phone.
Anyone who has dashcam footage or phone footage of that area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm is asked to get in touch with us. If you have any other information about the incidents, we’d also like to hear from you.
We are also keen to speak with the man who was initially approached by the group.
You can get in touch in one of the following ways:
Call 101, quoting Incident 406 of 24 March.
Email [email protected] putting “Incident 406 of 24 March” in the subject line.
Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.