Appeal: Robbery and assault in Gainsborough
We are appealing for witnesses following a robbery and assault which saw a woman and a man attacked in Trinity Street, Gainsborough.
The incident is reported to have happened at 10.30pm on 12 March close to the junction of Tooley Street.
A group of four male youths and one woman are reported to have carried out an unprovoked and sustained attack on a woman walking her dog by kicking her to the head.
Her mobile phone was stolen during the incident. She was left with redness and a sore head.
Her partner, who had recently left her to go to a different location, saw the incident begin and went to intervene.
Three of the male youths repeatedly kicked and punched him to the head, causing swelling to both eye sockets and his jaw, and bruising. This assault was captured on CCTV.
Officers were called to the location at 10.38pm and immediately conducted a search of the surrounding area and worked with the CCTV team at West Lindsey District Council to locate the offenders in the uphills area of Gainsborough.
We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam or phone footage of the incident.
We are particularly keen to speak to a restaurant delivery driver who may have been in the area witnessing the incident.
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and have been released on bail.
If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Call our non-emergency number, 101 quoting incident number 514 of 12 March
- Email [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 514 of 12 March in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 514 of 12 March