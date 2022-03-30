Appeal: Theft from Tesco in Skegness

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) believes patients in Lincolnshire are ‘at risk of experiencing poor care or harm due to persistent staff shortages’.

The NHS Staff Survey 2021 was carried out between September and November last year, with the results published on Wednesday, March 30.

The findings reveal that in some NHS hospitals and other health trusts in the area, as few as one in seven nurses believe there are enough staff for them to do their job properly.

RCN said the survey showed only 12.9% of registered nurses and midwives said that their organisation – United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) – has enough staff. This is a decline from 18% in the 2020 survey.

The proportion of nurses and midwives who said their trust had enough staff also fell at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (22.2% down from 39.3% in the 2020 survey), and at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (32.9% down from 35.9%).

ULHT Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, said: “Unfortunately, the results of the 2021 survey are extremely disappointing but it does mean we can use this feedback to make some necessary improvements in the organisation.

“I want there to be a strong focus on leadership development, values and behaviours, compassion and inclusion.

“We have already shown that we can do this, having made significant improvements as set out in our recent CQC inspection report and being taken out of special measures.

“We will now be working on action plans with our staff to make the necessary improvements in what it is like to work at ULHT.”

The Lincolnite also contacted Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) for statements of response.

Teresa Budrey, Regional Director of the RCN in the East Midlands, said: “When nurses say there are too few staff for them to do their job properly, it’s worrying because it can mean patients don’t receive the care they need or their safety is compromised.

“There are nearly 8,000 vacancies for NHS nurses across the Midlands – one in nine posts – and this number has barely changed in the past four years. The results of this survey suggest that the staffing crisis is getting worse, not better.

“Hospitals and other care providers have a huge challenge to recruit and retain enough nurses to fill the gaps, but they’ve been frustrated by the government ducking its responsibility to ensure a sufficient supply of staff.

“The government must commit to delivering and funding a workforce plan for the long term that guarantees there are enough nursing staff in the health and care system to provide patients with consistently safe and effective care.”

The survey results also showed that fewer nursing staff in some trusts are satisfied with their level of pay than they were a year ago, although satisfaction rose slightly at LPFT.

The proportion of nurses and midwives who report being content with their pay ranges from 28.7% at ULHT to 43.8% at LPFT.

Ms Budrey added: “Nursing staff are earning less in real terms than they were ten years ago, the cost of living is soaring and these results are yet another sign that many of them are feeling short-changed by the Government for the skills, knowledge and responsibility they have.

“When nurses are reporting they can get less stressful jobs for similar pay, the sooner the Government appreciates that fair pay is a key factor in addressing the shortages in our profession, the better.”