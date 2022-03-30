Appeal: Theft from Tesco in Skegness
Do you recognise this man?
Police would like to speak to the man in the image in relation to the theft of alcohol at a Tesco in Skegness.
On Tuesday 8th March, a male entered the Tesco Superstore on Richmond Drive on four occasions between 3:00pm to 3:20pm. Several bottles of alcohol worth approximately £540 were reportedly stolen from the premises.
If you know the identity of the man in the photo or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000175843.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000175843 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.