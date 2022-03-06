Appeal: Two-vehicle collision at Ingoldmells
Anyone with information should call 101.
We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or any information that could help our investigation into a two-vehicle collision at Ingoldmells.
Officers received a call today (6 March) at 12.19pm, reporting the incident on Roman Bank, directly outside the Coastfields holiday village.
It involved a black Audi A4 convertible, travelling northbound, and a white Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver and passenger in the Audi, both males, were taken to hospital. The passenger is believed to have sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Range Rover, also male, was also taken to hospital.
Your information could prove vital to our investigation. We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.
You can get in touch in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 168 of 6 March.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 168 of 6 March” in the Subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Reference: Incident 168 of 6 March