Arrests as stolen wooden carvings recovered

A new treasure hunt based on a legendary tale involving a casket of gold coins will launch in Gainsborough this weekend.

From Saturday, April 2, Gainsborough Treasure Hunt will launch with a colourful booklet helping people to follow clues along a route from Marshall’s Yard down to the Riverside pathway. Along the way participants can use the answers they have written down to decode the whereabouts of the hidden treasure.

The booklet will be available to collect free of charge from Gainsborough Library and the Wilko’s store in Marshalls Yard.

The treasure hunt is based on a tale involving a casket of gold coins, which was intended for Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite Rebellion. Instead it was discovered on a ship at the port of Gainsborough in 1745, before being “confiscated” and never heard of again.

For all those who manage to locate the hidden treasure they will be able to claim a small instant child-friendly prize, as well as enter a monthly draw for aa £30 High Street voucher.

The competition runs from Saturday, April 2 until September 20, 2022.

Theresa Workman, townscape heritage activities co-Ordinator at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We were delighted to be able to create this new activity trail for Gainsborough which is funded by the National Lottery and the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

“This town has such a rich and exciting history to celebrate and we wanted to share it in a fun way. The treasure hunt makes a great interactive day out for all the family, discovering some of Gainsborough’s well-kept secrets and beautiful sights!”

Councillor Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure, said: “Local residents and families are hugely encouraged to take part in this exciting new activity.

“As well as getting the family out and about, and strengthening the health and wellbeing of the entire family, this activity will allow locals and visitors an opportunity to learn and discover more about the town of Gainsborough, a town full of never-ending stories and history!”