Assault on girl, 13, in Macauley Drive, Lincoln
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after an assault on a 13-year-old girl on Macauley Drive in Lincoln last night (9 March).
This was reported to us at 6:42pm. The girl was reportedly grabbed by a male who got out of a white car.
Detective Constable Greg Peplow, from Lincoln Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said: “We believe this is an isolated incident and officers are still working to establish the circumstances. We are particularly interested in speaking with the member of the public who stopped and intervened during the incident to help in our investigation.
“We are also appealing for dashcam footage and any other witnesses to this incident and ask that people get in touch with any information, no matter how small, so we can progress our enquiries.”
If you have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, you can contact us in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 377 of 9 March.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 377 of 9 March.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 377 of 9 March