Biffa staff shortages cause green bin collection delays in Lincoln
If your green bin wasn’t collected, leave it out!
There may be delays in garden waste collections in Lincoln due to staff shortages at Biffa, the city council has said.
City of Lincoln Council was informed by Biffa that due to the staff shortages one team is now covering the usual garden waste rounds.
The city council said: “If your street hasn’t had its green bins collected, then please leave your bin out.
“To catch up, Biffa may be working on Saturdays. We’d like to thank you for your continued patience and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”