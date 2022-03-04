Boston coronavirus vaccination centre reopens this weekend
Repairs caused by Storm Eunice are complete
Boston’s PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre will reopen this weekend after repairs to fix the damage caused by Storm Eunice have been completed.
The windy conditions caused “quite a bit of damage to the roof” at the Princess Royal Sports Arena during the afternoon on Friday, February 18. The on-site vaccination team then took the decision to close the centre to keep people safe.
After undergoing repairs, it will reopen on Sunday, March 6, between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
PRSA’s reopening will reintroduce significant capacity at another important time in continuing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.
In addition to the ongoing offer of boosters, first and second doses, and additional boosters, the county’s vaccination teams are also vaccinating 5-11-year-olds deemed clinically vulnerable, and those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.
From April onwards they will also vaccinate ‘healthy’ 5-11-year-olds, in line with JCVI guidance.
The vaccination teams also continue to offer pop-up vaccination sessions, and events, in Boston and Lincoln for anyone eligible to have their jab on a walk-in basis on the following dates:
- Saturday, March 5 March (12pm-7pm) – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston – including boosters, first and second doses
- Saturday, March 5 (10am-3pm) – Lower High Street (outside Shoe Zone), Lincoln – speak to members of the team to find out more about the vaccination and to book an appointment, as well as sharing patient experiences
- Saturday, March 5 (10am-4pm) – Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln – including boosters and first and second doses
- Sunday, March 6 (10am-4pm) – Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane, Boston – including boosters, first and second doses
- Monday, March 7 – (12pm-7pm) – Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston – including boosters, first and second doses
Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “I am delighted that, with the help of our friends at 1Life, we are able to re-open PRSA for COVID vaccinations this Sunday.
“Our vaccination team on-site, led by Karen Hewinson, have responded just as I would have expected and have ably dealt with all that Storm Eunice threw at them, including having to temporarily relocate off-site to Fenside Community Centre over the last two weeks.
“I know they are looking forward to getting back to PRSA, and to seeing people coming in for their covid vaccinations, whether that be boosters or first or second jabs. Please note that, like our site at the Lincolnshire Showground, PRSA will now be open between 2.30pm-7.30pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.”