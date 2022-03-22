Brave fire walkers raise over £21k for St Barnabas Hospice

More than £21,000 was raised for St Barnabas Hospice when more than 100 brave fundraisers walked over hot coals at the weekend.

The participants walked over 15 foot trails of embers holding heat as high as 800°C at Bishop Grosseteste University.

The event was held as part of St Barnabas Hospice’s 40th anniversary celebrations and donations can still be made online here.

Crowds and fire walkers were accompanied by local food and drink vendors and small business stalls, along with a party workshop performing Stilt, LED, and Fire performances.

Paisley Paddison, Organiser and Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas, said: “Following this weekend, I hope that each and everyone of our supporters are extremely proud of what they have accomplished. We all at St Barnabas certainly are.

“Not only have they ‘walked on fire’ they have collectively raised over £21,000 for the hospice, which is simply amazing.

“We expect this to ultimately reach £25,000. Because of their bravery, determination, generosity, and kindness we are able to continue providing care and support services for adults in Lincolnshire living with a life limiting or terminal illness.

“By way of example, the amount raised so far has enabled us to provide one week of nursing staff at the Inpatient Unit plus direct costs.”

Paisley added: “I would also like to take the opportunity to say thank you to Cliff and Darren from Time4Change, provider of the fire lanes and the inspirational briefing to our supporters.

“Thanks must also go to Party Workshop, for attending and keeping out attendees entertained with Stilt walking, LED, Fire performances. To Bishop Grosseteste university and team for supporting and allowing us to host such a crazy event. Lastly, to our amazing volunteers who took the time out of their evening to assist and help on the night.”