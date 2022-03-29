Parking charges coming up at Metheringham train station
By the end of this month
There will soon be parking charges for people who leave their cars at Metheringham train station, a key commuting route for the likes of Lincoln, Nottingham and Peterborough.
Cars that park at Metheringham train station will be required to pay for parking space from the end of March 2022, with daily charges starting at £2.50.
Off-peak and weekend daily parking will begin at £1.50 and seasonal tickets will be available, according to a customer information notice from East Midlands Railway, on display at the station.
Parking ticket machines were installed at Metheringham last weekend, ahead of the introduction of the charges, for which an exact start date has not yet been announced.
It is the latest East Midlands Railway-managed train station in Lincolnshire to adopt parking charges for cars, with Lincoln costing £6.50 daily or £5 for off-peak times.
The station opened in 1882 as Blankney and Metheringham, before closing in 1961 and returning for passengers in 1975 as simply Metheringham train station.
The Lincolnite has contacted East Midlands Railway for comment.