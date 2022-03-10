Collections from Lincolnshire making their way to aid Ukraine

Lincolnshire has been showing its community spirit by rallying together to collect donations for victims of conflict in Ukraine, and items are starting to make their way to those in need.

The county has been showing its solidarity with Ukraine from the moment Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the Eastern European nation on February 24.

Some two weeks later and a ceasefire is still no closer, as the first round of talks between the foreign ministers of the two nations failed to make progress on Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Since the conflict began, more than 2.3 million people have fled the country of Ukraine for safety, and there has been a heated discussion regarding the United Kingdom’s stance on welcoming refugees, with Gainsborough MP Edward Leigh causing controversy by claiming Lincolnshire has “done its bit” for migration from Eastern Europe.

However, in the local community, Lincolnshire has gone above and beyond to offer support, with various groups arranging collections of donations for those victims of the conflict.

Polish School Lincoln received millions of donations for their appeal last week, and the boxes of supplies arrived with Fundacja Ermed, a charity based in Poland, on Tuesday, March 8.

The boxes included hygiene supplies, medicines and hampers for families to aid their survival and safety in difficult times.

In a social media post, Fundacja Ermed praised the effort, saying: “Not only Poland, but the whole world unites forces, and your help reaches us from afar!

“This time friends from the Polish School in Lincoln arrived to us. Brave drivers Richard and Lee travelled 1600km and happily they managed to get to us. Polish School Lincoln, you guys are awesome! Thank you.”

The work doesn’t stop there. Residents in Bardney have been rallying together to help the cause, with Karen Webster and her husband Warren organising a trip to Poland in a van to drop off supplies donated by their local community.

Lincolnshire Crusaders, as well as Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District Scooter Club, have already sent a van load over to Poland, and Karen has had to stop taking donations through not having enough space to store items in the van before they set off this weekend.

Karen told The Lincolnite hundreds of pounds worth of goods were donated and she wouldn’t even begin to know how many items have been collected.

“It’s absolutely amazing how everyone pulled together,” she said. “The donations range from coats, hats, shoes, nappies, baby wipes, cotton buds, toiletries for all ages, as well as toys and food items.”

As well as this, Richard Main, producer at Chapterhouse Theatre in Lincoln, has been spending the past week or so setting up numerous collection points for donations, before setting off to Poland to drop them off.

Collection points were set up in Lincoln, Doncaster, London, Chester and Wrexham, with Richard setting off on his week-long journey in a van on Sunday, March 6, with owner of Coffee Aroma Andrew Carnell.

It isn’t just donations that have been arranged in Lincolnshire, as there have also been a number of gestures to show solitary and backing to the Ukrainian people, including a candle-lit vigil outside Lincoln Cathedral, which was lit up in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag.